UBS Group Increases Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target to $63.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,205,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,739,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after purchasing an additional 85,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

