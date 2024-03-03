Ultra (UOS) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.57 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $95.00 million and $2.57 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,663,328 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 362,663,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.26558902 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,993,825.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

