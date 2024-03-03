Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2024

Unilever PLC (NYSE:ULGet Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.