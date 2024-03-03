Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

