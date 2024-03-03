United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $556.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $700.59 on Friday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $702.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $613.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

