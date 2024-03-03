United Services Automobile Association Acquires 2,728 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DT opened at $49.05 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DT

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.