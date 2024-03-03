United Services Automobile Association Acquires 4,725 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 202,539 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,411,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,849,000 after buying an additional 527,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,171,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,504,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,771,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

WPM opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

