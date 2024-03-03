United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 265,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,251,000 after acquiring an additional 924,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,932 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

