United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Corning were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $570,980,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GLW opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

