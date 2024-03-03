United Services Automobile Association Buys 1,441 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

