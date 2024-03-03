United Services Automobile Association Buys 1,857 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $244,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 150.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $3,297,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.3 %

DAL opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

View Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.