United Services Automobile Association Buys 7,255 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 25.9 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.