United Services Automobile Association Buys New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

