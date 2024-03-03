United Services Automobile Association Buys Shares of 10,963 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,963 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SEA by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SEA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.50. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.