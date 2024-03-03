United Services Automobile Association Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

