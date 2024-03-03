United Services Automobile Association Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,800,000 after acquiring an additional 362,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Webster Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,587,000 after acquiring an additional 707,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 22.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,862 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

