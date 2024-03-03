United Services Automobile Association Has $570,000 Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Mattel were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Mattel by 136,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

