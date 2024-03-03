United Services Automobile Association Has $602,000 Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $135,362,000. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $34,698,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $30,467,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 470,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

