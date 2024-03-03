United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

