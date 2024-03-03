United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Genpact were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Genpact by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE G opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on G

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.