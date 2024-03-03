United Services Automobile Association Purchases 8,543 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $173,718.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at $781,454.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

