United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 138.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $231.92 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $9,344,545. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

