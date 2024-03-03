UnlimitedIP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $247.04 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $16.77 million and approximately $247.04 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.uip.group.

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.00998314 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $247.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.