US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Position Boosted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in US Foods were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

US Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USFD stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

