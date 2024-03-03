Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the January 31st total of 23,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,734,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,415,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,297 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

