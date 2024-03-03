VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,794 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH opened at $220.54 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $116.39 and a one year high of $221.32. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.55.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

