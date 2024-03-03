Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the January 31st total of 10,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johns Hopkins University grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,906 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,543,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,875,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,709,000 after buying an additional 310,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,353,000 after buying an additional 209,529 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,302,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after buying an additional 44,437 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VCLT stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $81.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.