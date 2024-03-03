Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 2.9 %

Vaxcyte stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $82.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $1,980,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,814,998.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,566 shares of company stock worth $7,857,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

