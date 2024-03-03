Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.10

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $13.61. Verastem shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 279,808 shares.

VSTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

In other news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $100,783.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $105,523. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Verastem by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verastem by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Verastem by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

