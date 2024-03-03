Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Short Interest Up 49.8% in February

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the January 31st total of 67,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Verde Clean Fuels by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VGAS opened at $4.30 on Friday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

