Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $865-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.62 million. Verra Mobility also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 5.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,024.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,486,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,067,000 after buying an additional 2,265,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,792,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,089,000 after buying an additional 1,759,393 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $20,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,875,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

