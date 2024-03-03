Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $78.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Via Renewables by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1,109.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.