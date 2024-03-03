Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 14.0 %

NYSE:RBOT opened at $0.37 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1,758.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

