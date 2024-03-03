VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.91 and last traded at $58.90. Approximately 42,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 18,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $353.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.1091 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
