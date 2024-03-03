View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Short Interest Update

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

View Stock Performance

Shares of VIEWW stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. View has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Get View alerts:

View Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.