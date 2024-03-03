Vikki L. Conway Sells 1,366 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) insider Vikki L. Conway sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $17,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $38,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.