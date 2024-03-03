Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

CBH stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

