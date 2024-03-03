Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Altarock Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 96,744 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 12.0% of Altarock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altarock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Visa worth $477,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $286.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.68.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

