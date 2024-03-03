Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Volkswagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

