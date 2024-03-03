VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.310-3.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.0 million-$860.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.6 million. VSE also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered VSE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.25.

VSE Stock Performance

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $75.43. 186,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,404. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VSE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of VSE by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in VSE by 6.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in VSE by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of VSE by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

