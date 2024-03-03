VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.42.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VTEX by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VTEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 8.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

