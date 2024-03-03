WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WaFd Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WAFDP opened at $15.77 on Friday. WaFd has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

