Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 530 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Flex by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Flex by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX opened at $29.00 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

