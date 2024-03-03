Wahed Invest LLC Buys Shares of 2,087 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $199.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.47 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

