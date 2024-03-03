Wahed Invest LLC Grows Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.2 %

TER opened at $105.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.92.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

