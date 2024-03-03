Wahed Invest LLC Invests $160,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,874. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.10.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

