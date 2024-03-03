Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 100 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 412,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,869,000 after purchasing an additional 247,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,196,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $239.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $239.93.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.