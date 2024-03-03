Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 104 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 268,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of F5 by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV opened at $189.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $199.49.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,249 shares of company stock valued at $927,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

