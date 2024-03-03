Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 224.3% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $3,716,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 254.1% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,860,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MSI opened at $335.56 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $335.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.36 and a 200 day moving average of $303.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

