Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $384.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $385.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

