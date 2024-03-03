Waverly Advisors LLC Invests $261,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $5,522,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC opened at $173.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.03. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

